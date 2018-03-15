More Videos

Highlights from Fort Mill-Nation Ford boys’ lacrosse rivalry match March 15, 2018

Nation Ford’s Zach Skidmore led all scorers with six goals but Fort Mill outscored Nation Ford in the fourth quarter of a tight boy’ lacrosse rivalry game on March 15, 2018.
Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com
York Comprehensive High School baseball coach Eddie Tisdale and his cross-town rival coach, Clover's Hank Wofford, agree that a big rivalry game is exciting ahead of region play. The Cougars and Blue Eagles meet twice in the 2018 season, Wofford says, which helps the teams "better the brand" before facing competitors outside of western York County. Winning the traditional rivalry game would be a plus, Tisdale said after the Cougars' loss on Friday, March 9, 2018, but his goal is turning his players' focus to region wins.