Morata left out of Spain squad, Diego Costa returns

FILE - In this Friday, March 24, 2017 file photo, Spain's Diego Costa celebrates after scoring during a 2018 World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match between Spain and Israel, at El Molinon Stadium, in Gijon, northern Spain. Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has left Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata out of the squad that will play friendlies against Germany and Argentina later in March, 2018, while Diego Costa was included after returning to action with Atletico Madrid. Alvaro Barrientos, File AP Photo