The current official game ball bearing the logo of the Russia 2018 soccer World Cup is on display during the annual adidas balance news conference in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
The current official game ball bearing the logo of the Russia 2018 soccer World Cup is on display during the annual adidas balance news conference in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Matthias Schrader AP Photo
The current official game ball bearing the logo of the Russia 2018 soccer World Cup is on display during the annual adidas balance news conference in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Matthias Schrader AP Photo

Sports

FIFA finally approves video review to use at World Cup

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 04:12 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia

FIFA says it finally and fully approved video review to help referees at the World Cup.

The last step toward giving match officials high-tech help in Russia was agreed to on Friday by FIFA's ruling council chaired by President Gianni Infantino.

The decision follows two weeks after FIFA's rule-making panel voted to write video assistant referees (VAR) into the laws of soccer.

FIFA Council member Reinhard Grindel writes on his Twitter account that clear communication will be important to make the system a success.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights from Fort Mill-Nation Ford boys’ lacrosse rivalry match March 15, 2018

View More Video