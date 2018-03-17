Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, returns a shot against Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, during the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Indian Wells, Calif.
Kasatkina upsets Venus Williams to reach Indian Wells final

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

March 17, 2018 01:18 AM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif.

Daria Kasatkina upset Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a nearly three-hour baseline struggle to reach the final of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night.

Kasatkina was two points from defeat, trailing 4-5 and 0-30 in the third set when Williams committed four straight errors as the 20-year-old Russian tied it 5-all.

Williams won just two more points as Kasatkina took the last two games to close out the match in 2 hours, 48 minutes. Kasatkina dropped her racket near the baseline and covered her face with her hands as she walked to the net.

After shaking hands, Kasatkina pumped her fists and shook her head slightly as if in disbelief at beating the 37-year-old American.

Top-ranked Simona Halep took on Naomi Osaka, a 20-year-old from Japan, in the other semifinal.

