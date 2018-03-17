Sports

Fourth mare delivers for Racing Hall of Fame's Foal Patrol

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 08:40 AM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.

The Foal Patrol has delivered again.

La Verdad, an Eclipse Award-winning mare owned by Lady Sheila Stable at Edition Farm in Hyde Park, New York, delivered a filly by Tapit on Thursday. She's the fourth mare to give birth this year in the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame's so-called Foal Patrol.

The project is a collection of live web cameras with real-time streams of in-foal mares during their pregnancies. It's aimed at attracting new fans to thoroughbred racing and offers enthusiasts a rare look behind the scenes.

According to statistical data from the museum, since it started in mid-December, there have been almost 280,000 visits to the web site, www.foalpatrol.com , from people in 39 countries. And the average watch duration was just over a half hour.

