Villanova's Jalen Brunson, right, Mikal Bridges, center, and Phil Booth, left, chuckle as they take questions during a news conference at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Villanova faces Alabama in a second-round game on Saturday. Keith Srakocic AP Photo
Sports

Duke, Kentucky, Kansas seeking trips to the Sweet 16

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 11:43 AM

The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday — with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.

Fellow No. 1 seed Villanova opens the action against Alabama, as the Wildcats look to avoid a second-round exit for the second year in a row.

Second-seeded Duke will face a dangerous and veteran Rhode Island team, while Kentucky takes on 13th-seeded Buffalo — which blew out Arizona on Thursday.

No. 1 seeded Kansas will play Seton Hall, while Tennessee has Loyola-Chicago in its path to the Sweet 16.

Ohio State and Gonzaga will square off in Boise. Florida and Texas Tech will meet in an AP Top 25 matchup, and Michigan closes out the day against Houston.

