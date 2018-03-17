New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hicks
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hicks 4) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York.
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hicks 4) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York.

Sports

Knicks end 9-game slide with win over Hornets

By JEFFREY BERNSTEIN Associated Press

March 17, 2018 10:17 PM

NEW YORK

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, and the New York Knicks snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 124-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

New York had five players in double figures in its highest scoring game of the season. Frank Ntilikina had 15 points, Trey Burke scored 14 and Troy Williams finished with 13.

The Knicks outscored the Hornets 42-17 in the third quarter. Charlotte was just 4 of 23 from the field in the period.

Dwayne Bacon led the Hornets with 15 points, and Dwight Howard finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights from Fort Mill-Nation Ford boys’ lacrosse rivalry match March 15, 2018

View More Video