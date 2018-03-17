As F1 season begins, Schumacher is still fighting far away

FILE - In this Sunday, July 30, 2006 file photo, German Ferrari racer Michael Schumacher jumps up on the podium after winning the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Germany at the Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, southern Germany. As Formula One drivers prepare to contest the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 25, 2018 far away on another continent F1’s most successful driver continues a very different fight. Respect remains huge for Michael Schumacher, the seven-time F1 champion whose feats will never be forgotten and records maybe never beaten. Michael Probst, File AP Photo