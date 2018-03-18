Sports

Harvick's four-peat chances hurt by early damage in Fontana

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

March 18, 2018 04:46 PM

FONTANA, Calif.

Kevin Harvick's quest for a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory took a huge hit Sunday when he collided with Kyle Larson early at Fontana.

Harvick hit the wall during the first stage, damaging his rear end. Harvick had won in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix before arriving in his home state for an attempt to become the second driver in this century to win four straight.

Harvick was running third when he moved down the track toward Larson on the back stretch, possibly upset about Larson's driving earlier.

Harvick's flapping bumper was the most obvious problem, but he made a nice save down the track to avoid an interior wall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Stewart-Haas Racing Ford crew is attempting to keep Harvick in the race.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights from Fort Mill-Nation Ford boys’ lacrosse rivalry match March 15, 2018

View More Video