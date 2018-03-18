Winthrop softball opens Big South slate with 2 wins; Here’s the rest of the roundup

Baseball
Winthrop baseball dropped two non-conference contests at The Winthrop Ballpark Tuesday and Wednesday. Furman scored four runs in the sixth Tuesday to erase a 3-0 Winthrop lead, going on to an 8-3 victory. Cesar Trejo recorded three runs batted in for UNC Greensboro Wednesday afternoon, providing the only offense it required in a 3-2 result.
The club then claimed its first Big South series of the year, taking the first two games against visiting Presbyterian. Winthrop (8-13, 3-0 Big South) found its offensive stride against the Blue Hose, taking 15-9 and 14-2 decisions Friday and Saturday. The Eagles banged out 23 combined hits in the two contests. Sunday brought another double-digit hit effort, as the Eagles swept Presbyterian with a 7-4 victory.
Winthrop next hosts Davidson in a Wednesday evening contest, before welcoming conference foe Longwood to Rock Hill next Friday through Sunday.
Softball
Winthrop softball (11-10, 2-1 Big South) took two-of-three games from Charleston Southern to open its conference slate over the weekend. Following a 6-3 win Friday, Winthrop junior Morgan Lowers (Suffolk, Va.) drove in Shayna Covington (Dillon) to give the Eagles a 6-5, extra-inning victory in Saturday’s first contest. The Bucs rebounded to take the third game of the series, 5-2, Saturday afternoon.
The softball program dedicated The Janiva Willis Memorial Hitting Facility at Terry Field prior to its Saturday doubleheader. Willis, a Winthrop Athletics Hall of Fame member, was killed in an automobile accident in Texas in 2016 while on a fundraising excursion for the “I Dream In Colors Tour,” a non-profit, philanthropic effort. Willis earned All-Big South honors each of her four years as an Eagle, while her off-field accomplishments included four appearances on the Big South Presidential Honor Roll.
Eagle softball travels to Western Carolina for a Wednesday doubleheader, then hits the road for a Big South doubleheader Saturday and single game Sunday at Campbell.
Golf
Junior Eric Gilpin (Bloomington, Ill.) finished tied for 13th in this week’s Colleton River Intercollegiate in Bluffton, the best finish of his Winthrop career. Gilpin’s six birdies were eclipsed only by junior Sawyer Mills’ eight. The Eagles recorded a ninth-place finish in the event.
The Winthrop men return to action March 23-25, taking part in the Furman Intercollegiate at Furman University.
Winthrop’s women’s team finished tied for sixth at this week’s Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah. Junior Chelsea Dantonio (Lancaster, N.Y.) finished tied for fourth with a plus-four 148, her fourth top-five of the campaign.
The women next play in the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate in Stockbridge, Ga., beginning Saturday.
Lacrosse
Senior attacker Nicole Beatson (Skaneateles, N.Y.) received the Big South Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week award Tuesday afternoon, coming off a 10-goal, four-helper performance in two victories the week prior.
Hours after receiving the recognition, Beatson contributed six additional goals, helping guide her side to a 16-14 victory at Coastal Carolina Tuesday evening. Six Eagles dented the net in the slugfest, with four contributing multiple goals.
Beatson continued her hot play Friday, netting seven scores in a 14-9 victory over Elon.
The Eagles (5-3) host Wofford Thursday at Eagle Field.
Tennis
Winthrop’s women’s tennis team (10-4, 4-0 Big South) recorded back-to-back mid-week road blankings of conference foes in Virginia. The Eagles shut out Longwood, 7-0, Wednesday, before recording the same result at Radford Thursday. Nationally-ranked Lauren Proctor continued her outstanding season, joining with Megan Kauffman Thursday to extend the duo’s unbeaten doubles streak this season to 11 matches. Proctor and Kauffman also recorded straight-sets singles victories on their respective courts.
The women dropped a non-league tilt with VCU in Rock Hill Saturday afternoon. The visiting Rams squeaked out a 4-3 victory over the Eagles, taking four courts in singles action. The Eagle women will return to Big South play next Saturday, hosting Campbell.
The Winthrop men (5-6, 3-0 Big South) dropped a 5-2 final at Elon Saturday afternoon. After Saturday’s matches at Radford were postponed, the team took a 5-2 decision at Longwood Sunday. The men will next host Coastal Carolina Friday and Campbell Saturday.
