United States's Mikaela Shiffrin holds the women's World Cup overall trophy, at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo
Sports

Shiffrin's $738,000 tops skiing World Cup prize money list

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 07:41 AM

ARE, Sweden

Mikaela Shiffrin topped the skiing World Cup prize money list after winning 12 races in the season and retained her women's overall title.

The International Ski Federation says the American star earned almost 703,000 Swiss francs ($738,000).

Men's overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who won 13 World Cup races, was second with prize earnings of almost 670,000 francs ($703,000).

With 11 runner-up finishes and a single win, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway earned 345,000 francs ($362,000) to place third.

Lindsey Vonn of the United States earned 264,000 francs ($277,000), including five first-place prizes. She was fifth behind Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, who earned prize money of almost 274,000 francs ($287,000).

