USC is facing another mid-major in the Sweet 16 — and Dawn Staley couldn't be happier

They call it March Madness, but at least on the women's side, the NCAA Tournament often has played out exactly as you'd expect over the years, with the very top seeds advancing past the first few rounds with almost no exceptions.
That's changing, and Dawn Staley and South Carolina have had a front row seat to that change. In 2017, the Gamecocks faced No. 12 seed Quinnipiac in the Sweet 16. This season, they'll face No. 11 seed Buffalo in Albany on Saturday.
Buffalo, along with fellow 11 seed and MAC-member Central Michigan, is part of a select group of a dozen No. 11 teams that have made it to the Sweet 16 over the past 24 years. Only three times since 1994 have multiple seeds 11 or lower made it this far.
For Staley, who got her coaching start at a mid-major, Temple, the success of these smaller schools is proof that the landscape of women's college basketball is shifting.
"You really need talent (to make the Sweet 16), and I think when I was at Temple, 10 years ago, you really couldn't get the talent. I think mid-majors are getting more talent at their respective schools by way of just recruiting a little bit better, recruiting a little bit differently and by getting players that play your style as a coach," Staley said Friday.
When it comes to style, successful mid-majors don't all look the same, Staley said. While Quinnipiac played more of a positionless system, she said, Buffalo has more defined roles for its players, especially at guard, where the Bulls are led by Cierra Dillard, Stephanie Reid and Katherine Ups.
Ups and Reid, in particular, embody the second part of what Staley said has made the difference for smaller schools — both are from Australia, and seven Buffalo players are international. That ability to draw on talent from outside the U.S. has leveled the playing field, Staley said, even though Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack said she never really thought of the program as a mid-major.
"Buffalo, I thought we were a hidden jewel. A program that had no success in women's basketball, we could be the first to make it happen, are you interested and will you try to come and help?" Legette-Jack said of her recruiting pitch. "The young ladies that said yes clearly were ladies that didn't have a lot of people saying, 'We want you,' but together we came, we fought."
Only one 11 seed has advanced to the Elite Eight in the women's tourney, and Legette-Jack acknowledged Friday that her team is not one that would typically beat South Carolina.
"South Carolina's a special team. We have to play them 10 times, they probably get by us nine of them," she said.
That unpredictability and possibility of an upset are what make March Madness so exciting for many people, and while Staley isn't interested in having her season ended by a Cinderella-story mid-major, she stressed Friday that her team knows when the ball tips in Times Union Center on Saturday, all bets are off and all seeds are meaningless.
Still, she pointed out, regardless of the result, having lower-seeded mid-majors advance this far at all is good for both the perception of the sport and for those inside it.
"Any time that you can show some parity in our game at any level, it's always good," Staley said. "The fact that Buffalo and Central Michigan are here, playing in the Sweet 16, it gives other coaches hope to keep on coaching. It gives them a little boost of energy to know that it can happen.
SWEET 16
Who: No. 2 seed USC (28-6, 12-4 SEC) vs. No. 11 seed Buffalo (29-5, 16-2 MAC)
When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Albany, New York
TV: ESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina, Gamecock Radio Network everywhere else
