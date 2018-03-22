Protests delay start of Kings-Hawks game

Black Lives Matter and other demonstrators protesting this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man gather outside Golden 1 Center before the scheduled tipoff of an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 22, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old who was shot Sunday in his grandparents' backyard. Police say they feared he had a handgun when they confronted him after reports that he had been breaking windows, but he only had a cellphone. Robert Petersen AP Photo