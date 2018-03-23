United States tops FIFA women's rankings, England No. 2

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 file photo, United States midfielder Carli Lloyd, center, lifts the championship trophy with teammates after defeating England 1-0, to win the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer tournament in Orlando, Fla. The United States stays top of the FIFA women’s world rankings after winning the SheBelieves Cup, and England goes above Germany into second. The Americans went unbeaten through the four-team round-robin tournament it hosted this month. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo