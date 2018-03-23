Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by liner drive

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner throws during a spring training baseball practice in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bumgarner learned a tough lesson and he's ready for a do-over. San Francisco's ace is as motivated as ever after the embarrassment of a dirt bike accident that cost him nearly three months and contributed to his club falling out of contention in a hurry. Same goes for all of the Giants, fueled by an uncharacteristic 98-loss, last-place season. Ben Margot, File AP Photo