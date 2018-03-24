Here is what you need to know about Duke's win over Syracuse in the round of 16

In a battle of zone defenses and Hall of Fame coaches, the Duke men's basketball team outlasted Syracuse 69-65 to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament on Friday night in Omaha, Neb.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim showcased their matchup zone defenses. The Blue Devils used an early second-half run to take control of the game, and the Orangemen couldn't recover.

Duke will face Kansas on Sunday for a Final Four berth.

Here is our coverage of Duke's win:

Graham awaits Blue Devils

Columnist Luke DeCock says that former Broughton standout Devonte' Graham, who helped Kansas defeat Clemson for a berth in the Elite Eight, will have to go through an ACC team to get to the Final Four.

Nolan Smith's fashion sense

Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith sported a unique sport coat on Friday night. It had many shades of blue in a pattern.

With the usual conservative fashion of the other Duke coaches, Smith's choice stood out.

In the zone floor slap

After Marvin Bagley III slapped the floor late in the first half, CBS broadcaster and former Duke great Grant Hill wondered if the Blue Devils should be slapping the floor while playing a zone.

It's a tradition for the Blue Devils to slap the floor during big home games at Cameron Indoor Stadium as a way of motivating the defense, usually man-to-man defense.

Bagley rebounds

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III did not pull down a rebound during the first half against Syracuse. It was the first game this season he failed to do so during a first half.

Bagley, who has 21 double-doubles this season, was dominant in the second half and rebounded to tally 22 points and seven boards.

Bagley sets record

Marvin Bagley III came into the game against Syracuse just 14 points shy of tying Jabari Parker for the Duke freshman scoring record.

Bagley scored his 15th point midway through the second half to pass Parker, who set the mark in 2013-14.

New vs. old Duke

Luke DeCock says Friday's game showed a lot of classic Duke, from the floor-slapping to the profanity-laden timeout by Coach K early in the second half, but it also showed some new-age Duke, with the team winning with a zone defense and dominant big men inside.

