HS roundup: Chester product commits to Coastal, York pulls off big softball win

BASEBALL

Former Chester Cyclone headed to Coastal Carolina

Former Chester High baseball standout Jake Wright tweeted March 29 that he has committed to Coastal Carolina.

Wright signed with South Carolina and spent a year and a half there, but transferred to Seminole State College, a Florida junior college program. He's playing outfield and batting .347 with seven home runs through 35 games this spring.

Wright will join Coastal this coming year as a redshirt sophomore.

Indian Land 19, Columbia 4

Indian Land made the most of seven hits and routed Columbia 19-4 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Thursday night.

Indian used a 10-run second inning to break it open and cruise to the one-sided win. Daniel Gueldner led Indian Land with a pair of hits and two RBI. Kyle Raynor added one hit and drove in two runs. Wes Barfield picked up the win. He struck out six.

Indian Land is 11-3 in all games and 6-0 in the region.

York 10, Lancaster 0

York routed Lancaster 10-0 in a Region 3-4A game at York Thursday night.

Dylan Smoak pitched a complete game to get the win and improve to 4-1 on the year. He allowed only two hits and struck out seven.

Max Necklen led York with three hits and a pair of RBI. Josh McSwain also had three hits and an RBI for York. Smoak helped his own cause with two hits. Hunter Parks, Nick Clayton and Drew Carroll had one hit each for York.

York is 7-6 in all games and 4-2 in the region. Lancaster is 6-12 overall and 2-8 in region play.

Rock Hill 5, Clover 2

Clover 5, Rock Hill 4

Rock Hill scored two runs in each of the second and fourth innings and downed Clover 5-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Thursday night.

Garrett Gwin picked up the win for Rock Hill and contributed a pair of hits to the winning effort. Jordan Thurmond led Rock Hill with three hits and Cole Brakefield added one hit and drove in a run.

Rock Hill is 11-5 in all games and 3-3 in the region. Clover is 5-10 in all games and 1-8 in region play.

The same teams played Wednesday night, Clover scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to edge Rock Hill 5-4.

Rock Hill scored two in the fourth for a 2-0 lead, and they were in front 4-0 until Clover rallied for four runs in the sixth to tie it.

Justin Wolf led Clover with two hits and two RBI. Garrrett Gwin led Rock Hill with three hits and one RBI. Noah Gammons added one hit and drove in a pair of runs for Rock Hill.

South Pointe 11, Ridge View 4

South Pointe pounded Ridge View 11-4 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View Thursday night.

Jared Bascio picked up the win. Cody Craig paced the South Pointe offense with a two-run home run. South Pointe is 7-6 overall and 5-1 in the region.

Westminster Catawba 9, Northside 3

Westminster Catawba beat Northside 9-3 in a Metro Conference game Thursday afternoon at Westminster Catawba.

Saban Teague picked up the win for WCCS. Jeremy De Los Santos, Carson Rowland, and Charlie Good led WCCS offensively as they improved to 9-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

Union County 14, Chester 13

Union County outslugged Chester 14-13 in non-region game at Chester Thursday night. Chester falls to 4-10 overall on the year.

Northwestern 2, Nation Ford 0

Northwestern made the most of six hits and got a gem on the mound from South Carolina Gamecocks signee Wesley Sweatt and topped Nation Ford 2-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Wednesday night.

Ethan Martinez led Northwestern with a pair of hits and one RBI. Ryan Brown added two hits, and Dustin Noeller got one hit and drove in a run. Sweatt tossed a complete game to get the win. He allowed only one hit and struck out five. Derek Sivec took the loss for Nation Ford.

Northwestern is 11-1 in all games and 5-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 7-4 overall and 5-3 in region play.

Indian Land 7, Lancaster 5

Indian Land scored five runs in the final two innings and claimed a come-from-behind 7-5 win over Lancaster in a non-region game at Lancaster Wednesday night.

Daniel Gueldner led Indian Land with a pair of hits. Nolan Bolt added one hit and drove in a pair of runs. Austin Catoe led Lancaster with three hits and three RBI. Buddy Howard added three hits to Lancaster’s attack.

Gueldner came on in relief for Indian Land in the fifth and picked up the win.

Fort Mill sweeps Chester 7-3 and 4-2

Fort Mill swept a doubleheader from Chester in non-region action Wednesday night at Fort Mill.

Fort Mill won the first game 7-3 and claimed the nightcap 4-2.

Fort Mill scored three runs in the third to tie the count at 3-3 and moved on from there to pick up the win.

Bartow Keller led Fort Mill with three hits and three RBI. Dylan Helms added two hits for Fort Mill, while Andrew McCullough led Chester with three hits.

Isaac Beirne pitched into the sixth inning and got the win for Fort Mill. He struck out five.

Fort Mill made the most of only five hits in winning the second contest.

Fort Mill scored four times in the first and made it stand up for the victory. Drew Hartman and Logan Stone each had one hit and one RBI to lead Fort Mill.

J. D. Carter led Chester with three hits, and Luke Wright added a pair of hits and two RBI.

Fort Mill is 9-4 on the year, while Chester is 4-9.

Great Falls 11, Richard Winn 1

Great Falls routed Richard Winn 11-1 in a non-region game at Great Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Great Falls is 5-4 on the year.

SOFTBALL

York 10, Lancaster 0

York built a 5-0 lead after two innings and went on to a 10-0 victory over Lancaster in a Region 3-4A game at York Thursday night.

Kaiden Quinn tossed a one-hitter and struck out nine to get the victory. She helped herself offensively with three hits and three RBI. Addy Cina added a pair of hits for York, which lost the first meeting to Lancaster.

York is 11-5 in all games and 5-2 in the region. Lancaster is 11-3 overall and 7-2 in region play.

York 18, Rock Hill 7

York pounded out 19 hits and routed Rock Hill 18-7 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Carlee Shannon led York’s attack with five hits and five RBI. Ally Morales aded three hits and drove in three runs. Sydney Phillips got the win for York.

Fort Mill sweeps Northwestern

Fort Mill swept a Region 4-5A doubleheader from Northwestern Thursday afternoon at Northwestern. Fort Mill won the opening game 6-1 and claimed the nightcap 7-4.

Fort Mill is 11-3 in all games and 5-0 in the region. Northwestern is 4-7 overall and 2-4 in region action.

South Pointe 12, Ridge View 0

South Pointe routed Ridge View 12-0 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Thursday night.

Isabella Dunn picked up the win with a complete game performance. She allowed only two hits and struck out six.

Kayt Houston led South Pointe with two hits and two RBI. Dunn helped her own cause with a hit and two runs batted in, and Logan Adkins added a hit and a pair of RBI to the winning effort.

South Pointe is 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the region.

Chester 14, Camden 4

Chester trounced Camden 14-4 in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Thursday night. Chester is 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the region.

Lewisville 6, Lamar 1

Lewisville toppled Lamar 6-1 in a Region 2-A game at Lewisville Thursday night.

The win improved Lewisville to 15-2 in all games and 7-0 in the region and gave them their sixth straight region title.

Byrnes 4, Clover 1

Byrnes built a 3-1 lead after three innings and went on to topple Clover 4-1 in a non-region game at Clover Wednesday night.

Clover managed only hit in the contest as they dropped to 3-7 overall on the year.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Clover 2, Northwestern 1

Clover broke a 1-1 tie at halftime and edged Northwestern 2-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Thursday night. Carson Guest opened the scoring in the fourth minute, but Clover responded with goals from Roman Theissen in the 10th minute and Brandon Malcolm's second half winniner in the 58th.

Clover is 8-4 overall and 2-2 in the region. Northwestern is 7-4 overall and 1-2 in region action.

Rock Hill 1, Fort Mill 0

Rock Hill edged Fort Mill 1-0 on penalty kicks in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Thursday night.

The Bearcats were cool as ice in the shootout, burying seven penalties. Skyler Fields, Hayden Jordan, Robert Marin, Sam Cable and Challen Stowe all converted from the spot, before Bryce Jones struck the winner.

Rock Hill is 10-6 overall and 1-2 in region play. Fort Mill is 5-5 overall and 1-2 in the region.

South Pointe 3, Ridge View 1

South Pointe broke a 1-1 tie at halftime and defeated Ridge View 3-1 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Thursday night.

South Pointe is 7-6 overall and 5-1 in the region.

Nation Ford 3, Chapin 0

Nation Ford took a 2-0 lead at halftime and toppled Chapin 3-0 in a non-region match at Nation Ford Thursday night.

Josue Garcia put the finishing touches on the victory with a second half goal. Nation Ford is 12-2 overall on the year.

Buford 2, Chester 0

Buford topped Chester 2-0 in a non-region match at Buford Thursday night. Chester is 6-6 overall on the year.

Indian Land 2, Andrew Jackson 0

Indian Land defeated Andrew Jackson 2-0 in a non-region game at Indian Land Wednesday night. Indian Land is 9-3-1 overall on the year.

Camden 3, Chester 2 (OT)

Camden edged Chester 3-2 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Wednesday night.

Chester jumped to a 2-0 lead as Jeffrey Gulish and Matthew Lifsey scored goals. J. D. Welborn and Gulish assisted on the goals. Kenard Young worked in the goal for Chester and recorded seven saves.

Camden rebounded to tie it in the second half and then got the game winner in the first minute of the second overtime.

Chester is 6-5 overall and 2-4 in region play.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Southside Christian 3, Indian Land 1

Southside Christian took a 1-0 lead at intermission and beat Indian Land 3-1 in a non-region match at Indian Land Thursday night.

Summer Bishop got the only goal for Indian Land, which outshot Southside Christian 13-9. Emma Thompson and Shelby Ryberg shared time in the goal for Indian Land. Thompson got two saves and Ryberg recorded one.

Indian Land is 10-3-1 overall on the year.

Fort Mill 5, Rock Hill 0

Fort Mill topped Rock Hill 5-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Thursday night. Fort Mill is 8-2-2 overall and 3-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 2-8-1 in all games and 0-3 in region action.

Buford 2, Chester 1

Buford edged Chester 2-1 in a non-region match at Chester Thursday night. Chester is 3-8 overall on the year.

Lewisville 14, Eau Claire 1

Lewisville routed Eau Claire 14-1 in a non-region game at Lewisville Thursday afternoon. Lewisville is 4-3 overall on the year.

Andrew Jackson 2, Lewisville 1

Andrew Jackson scored a second half goal to tie it up and then scored in overtime for a 2-1 win against Lewisville in a non-region match at Richburg Wednesday night.

Buford 1, Lancaster 0

Buford scored the only goal of the game in the first half and edged Lancaster 1-0 in a non-region match at Buford Wednesday night. Lancaster is 6-7 overall on the year.

South Pointe 6, Lancaster 1

South Pointe topped Lancaster 6-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Wednesday night.

Zoe Kennedy led South Pointe with four goals, and Adisan Funke and Faith Murillo added one goal each.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Clover 10, Fort Mill 9 (OT)

Clover edged Fort Mill 10-9 in overtime in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Thursday night.

Clover is 4-8 overall and 2-5 in the region. Fort Mill is 5-5 in all games and 3-1 in region action.

Ardrey Kell 17, Nation Ford 4

Ardrey Kell built a 5-0 lead after one quarter and defeated Nation Ford 17-4 in a non-region game at Ardrey Kell Wednesday afternoon. Nation Ford is 6-5 on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Clover 18, South Mecklenburg 4

Clover topped South Mecklenburg 18-4 in a non-region game at Clover Thursday night. Clover is 6-5 overall on the year.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Nation Ford 6, Clover 0

Nation Ford won five singles and one doubles and defeated Clover 6-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Thursday afternoon.

York 6, Richland Northeast 0

York won every match and crushed Richland Northeast 6-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Richland Northeast Wednesday afternoon.

Blake Williams won at No. 1 singles, and Jackson Montgomery (No. 2), and Daniel Good (No. 3) made it 3-0.

Noah Arnold (No. 4) and Jake Good (No. 5) completed the sweep of the singles matches. Quamari Reid and David Tripp teamed up for a win in the number two doubles.

York is 4-1 in region play at the halfway mark in the season.

BOYS’ GOLF

York 171, Nation Ford 173

York edged Nation Ford by two strokes in a non-region match at Springfield Golf Club Thursday afternoon. Tyler Ellis of York carded a 39 to pick up medalist honors for match.

York -Tyler Ellis 39, Tanner McKinney 43, Cam Olson 44, Landon Joye 45.

Nation Ford - David King 41, Daniel King 42, Nolan Will 44, Thomas Windell 46.

Rock Hill 156, Lancaster 158, South Pointe 182

Rock Hill won a three-way non-region match at Rock Hill Country Club Thursday afternnoon.

Rock Hill edged Lancaster by two strokes and beat South Pointe by 24 strokes.

TRACK AND FIELD

Rock Hill swept the girls and boys non-region meets against South Pointe Thursday afternoon at South Pointe.

Rock Hill won the girls meet 88-33, and was the winner in the boys meet 84-57.

Girls’ Winners

4 x 800 Relay - Rock Hill 10:57.05; 4 x 100 Relay - Rock Hill 49.41; 100M Hurdles - Zierra Greene (RH) 15.83; 100M - Marya Robinson (RH) 13.32; 1600M - Morgan Werner (RH) 6:23.95; 400M - Tierra Frazier (RH) 59.79; 400M Hurdles - Haley Duggan (RH) 1:16.42; 800M - Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 2:47.47; 200M - Tierra Frazier (RH) 26.11; 3200M - Abbey Linder (RH) 13:44.64; 4x400 Relay - Rock Hill 4:18.53; High Jump - Alyssa Flink (RH) 4-10; Pole Vault - Pressley Perry (RH) 10-6; Long Jump - Carl’asia Spikes (SP) 16-0; Triple Jump - Ania Lopez-Coleman (SP) 31-9; Shot Put - Indongesit Ekanem (SP) 33-6.5; Discus - Chance Lopez-Coleman (SP) 112-2.

Boys’ Winners

4x800 Relay - Rock Hill 9:09.13; 4x100 Relay - South Pointe 43.44; 110M Hurdles - Narii Gaither (RH) 16.19; 100M - Steven Gilmore (SP) 11.57; 1600M - Johnathan White (RH) 4:59.15; 400M - Dameion Carter (SP) 51.62; 400M Hurdles - Dion Livingstone (RH) 59.26; 800M - Isaiah Barnes (RH) 2:14.30; 200M - Corey McDowell (RH) 23.11; 3200M - Johnathan White (RH) 10:55.69; 4x400 Relay - Rock Hill 3:28.97; High Jump - Justyce Haynes (RH) 6-0; Pole Vault - Ethan Vess (RH) 12-0; Long Jump - Steven Gilmore (SP) 21-5; Triple Jump - Devontae Murphy (SP) 37-8; Shot Put - Jalen Pickett-Hicks (SP) 49-8.5; Discus - Chance Lopez Coleman (SP) 112-2.