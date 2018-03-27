Winthrop basketball assistant coach lands head job

The first departure from the Winthrop men's basketball coaching staff this 2018 offseason: associate head coach Mark Prosser.

The six-year Winthrop assistant will be named Western Carolina's new head coach during a press conference at the school on March 27, 2018. ESPN's Jeff Goodman first Tweeted the news March 26, and Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey added his own confirming social media message on March 27.

Prosser, whose father Skip was a highly successful head coach at Xavier and Wake Forest before passing away suddenly in 2007, spent the last six years at Winthrop as the No. 2 man to Kelsey. Prosser was the head coach at Brevard College for a year before joining Kelsey at Winthrop in 2013.





Before that, Prosser was an assistant at Bucknell and Wofford (in two different stints). Prosser helped Bucknell, Wofford and Winthrop to NCAA Tournament appearances during his stops at each school.

It was no secret that Prosser was looking for a head coaching job. He had been involved in head coaching searches at Dartmouth and Furman in the past few years and was ready to toss his name into consideration for the Winthrop job when it appeared Kelsey was headed to UMass last year, before Kelsey changed his mind and returned to Winthrop.

Kelsey and Prosser were a successful pair at Winthrop in part because of the ways in which their personalities were opposite. Kelsey was more vocal during practices, more emotive, while Prosser would hang back with the players and work and communicate with them individually. They were almost perfect foils in a coaching sense.

So happy for my longtime coaching colleague and brother Mark Prosser. He will crush it at Western Carolina and will be missed here at Winthrop. I'll be rooting like crazy as he goes from rockin' the hill to rockin' the mountain. #dowhatwedo — Pat Kelsey (@patkelsey) March 27, 2018

Prosser's new job represents a considerable challenge. Western Carolina, located in Cullowhee, N.C. and a member of the Southern Conference, has posted winning seasons in 11 of its 42 men's basketball seasons at the Division I level. Playing in the very strong SoCon hasn't helped.





The Western Carolina gig opened when 13-year head coach Larry Hunter resigned in early March. The Catamounts have finished six of the last seven seasons with losing records. Hunter guided the program to its only Division I 20-win season in 2009-10.

The Catamounts graduate two full-time starters and one part-time starter but return most of their top scorers, including a five-man sophomore class, from this year's 13-19 team.

Prosser, who played in college at Marist, had a big hand in Winthrop's scoring success as the coaching staff's offensive-minded assistant. The Eagles finished the last three seasons in the KenPom top-50 in pace and top-150 in offensive efficiency. They were arguably the best all-around offensive team in the Big South for three straight years. Western Carolina, meanwhile, struggled greatly scoring the ball the last two seasons, finishing in the bottom 10 percent of teams in the country in offensive efficiency.

Prosser knows the Southern Conference well from his time coaching in the league with Wofford and against its teams numerous times with Winthrop. Western Carolina has the smallest basketball budget in the league at just over $1 million per year, and has played in the NCAA Tournament once, in 1996.