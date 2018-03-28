This booking photo provided by the Michigan Attorney General's Office on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, shows William Strampel, the former Dean of the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, who was arraigned Tuesday in District Court in East Lansing, Mich. Strampel, a Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar, was arrested Monday amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sport doctor, who is in prison for sexually assaulting patients under the guise of treatment.
This booking photo provided by the Michigan Attorney General's Office on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, shows William Strampel, the former Dean of the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, who was arraigned Tuesday in District Court in East Lansing, Mich. Strampel, a Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar, was arrested Monday amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sport doctor, who is in prison for sexually assaulting patients under the guise of treatment. Michigan Attorney General's Office via AP)

Mediator will attempt to help settle Nassar lawsuits

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 01:04 AM

EAST LANSING, Mich.

Lawyers for Michigan State University and more than 200 girls and women say they will restart talks that could lead to a settlement in civil lawsuits related to sexual abuse by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

In a court filing Tuesday, both parties say they are scheduling mediation with Layn Phillips, a former federal judge in Oklahoma.

The filing was made on the same day Nassar's former boss, ex-medical school dean William Strampel, was charged with crimes stemming from the Nassar investigation. Strampel is accused of failing to properly supervise Nassar and committing his own sexual misconduct.

Lawsuits have been filed against Michigan State, campus officials, USA Gymnastics and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Nassar's victims say complaints about the doctor were ignored for years.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual abuse and possessing child pornography.

