Watch: Sindarius Thornwell slams with authority, helps Clippers win

The Los Angeles Clippers won for the third time in four games Tuesday night, inching to within a game and a half of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
A former South Carolina star is helping the charge.
Sindarius Thornwell scored six points, had two assists and grabbed three rebounds Tuesday as LA beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 105-98. The rookie went three of five from the field, including an emphatic dunk in the second quarter.
Thornwell is averaging 3.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game for the Clippers.
