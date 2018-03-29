How close was USC to landing Zion Williamson? Frank Martin (kind of) explains

If Frank Martin's pointer finger got any lower, it would have made contact with his thumb. That's how close South Carolina was in landing prized recruit Zion Williamson back in January.
Martin, appearing on The Dan Patrick Show Thursday morning at the Final Four in San Antonio, was asked how the Gamecocks fared in the Williamson sweepstakes, a race Duke won over USC, Clemson, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.
"I don't think I can speak on guys who are still out there," Martin said, acknowledging NCAA rules of commenting on unsigned recruits. "Until they sign scholarship papers, I'm not allowed."
Williamson verbally committed to the Blue Devils on Jan. 20. He's expected to sign with Mike Krzyzewski's program next month.
So Patrick, with a grin, followed up with: "Can you just show by your fingers how close you were? No words here."
USC recruited Williamson until the very end. Martin and other Carolina staff members visited his Spartanburg home Jan. 18.
Lee Anderson, Williamson's step-father, later confirmed the Gamecocks made a strong final pitch.
“Frank Martin at South Carolina did a heck of a job," Anderson said. "When he left the other day, Zion said something to me, ‘He had a good presentation.'"
Williamson, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound forward, is a consensus top 3 recruit in the 2018 class. Three-star guard Jermaine Couisnard remains USC's lone commitment in the '18 class.
