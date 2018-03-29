Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney optimistic on contract extension with Houston Texans

Jadeveon Clowney has said he wants to sign a long-term contract extension to stay with the Houston Texans.

The South Carolina Gamecocks superstar might be closer to getting his wish.

There are reports that Clowney and the Texans, the team that took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, are closing in on a deal.

Clowney and the Texans are making a lot of progress on negotiations for what’s described as "a mega-extension," according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

The Rock hill native is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and is scheduled to earn $12.3 million this season.

That salary may be dwarfed by a possible extension, profootballtalk reported.

Clowney's deal could beat Von Miller's six-year, $114 million pact. That is currently the highest salary for a defensive player.

Getting a big deal, and getting it from the Texans is what Clowney wants.

"Hopefully, they lock me in and I'll be here forever. It would mean a lot, it would be great. It's something I've always dreamed of, not just the deal," Clowney said during a recent interview. "I'm here in Houston. I don't want to leave this team, I've been here since the beginning.

"I want to stay here and finish my career out here."

Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd) on the potential of landing a long-term extension this offseason from the #Texans: "Hopefully, they lock me in and I'll be here forever...I want to stay here and finish my career out here." pic.twitter.com/74U8ugSlQa — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 24, 2018

The feeling is mutual, and new Texans general manager Brian Gaine has said as much.

“It’s certainly on the horizon,” Gaine said of contract talks with Clowney, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clowney is “certainly a player that’s valued by the Texans organization, and in time, as we go through that process, we’ll arrive to that conclusion.”

Clowney, who plays defensive end and linebacker for the Texans, gave Houston management many reasons to feel that way. He established career highs last season with 9.5 sacks, 59 tackles, 21 for a loss, 21 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Clowney was selected to play in the Pro Bowl for the second season in a row. He just turned 25 years old and is entering his prime.

He could be part of a dazzling Texans defense this season, with the expected return of J.J. Watt and the addition of Tyrann Mathieu in free agency.

Clowney built a strong body of work at USC. Durin

g three seasons with the Gamecocks before turning pro, he was a two-time All-American and two-time All-SEC First Team selection. That includes 2012, when he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Ted Hendricks Award.