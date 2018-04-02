HS roundup: Lewisville, Northwestern baseball drop region foes, plus Wheels schedule

BASEBALL

Northwestern 11, Nation Ford 1

Northwestern scored five runs in the first inning and went on to claim an 11-1 victory over Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Friday night.

Cam Reeves pitched another gem for Northwestern. He tossed a complete game and got the win. He allowed only one hit and stuck out eight. Evan Lammers took the loss for Nation Ford.

Ryan Brown led Northwestern's offense with three hits and four RBI. Jordan Starkes added two hits to the winning effort. Tyler Causey got the only hit for Nation Ford.

The win gave Northwestern a sweep of the three-game series. They are 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 9-7 in all games and 5-4 in region play.

Lewisville 6, Lamar 2

Lewisville toppled Lamar 6-2 in a Region 2A game at Lamar Friday night.

Lewisville broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the top of the sixth inning. Zack Weir's two-run double got Lewisville on the board, and Chase Yoder followed with a run-scoring single, which chased Lamar starter Rashad Coleman. Lewisville tacked on three more insurance runs before the frame was over.

Lamar got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Rhett Cox, who had a no-hitter going until that inning, left the game, but picked up the win. Jack Jordan came on in relief and snuffed out the rally. Lamar added its final run in the seventh.

In addition to the big hits by Weir and Yoeder, Luke Harris had a pair of hits for Lewisville.

The win on the road was huge for Lewisville. It gave Lamar its first region loss of the year and kept them from clinching the region title. It also avenged a 2-0 loss to Lamar earlier in the season.

Lewisville is 10-3 overall and 5-2 in the region.

Fort Mill 5, Blythewood 1

Fort Mill built a 3-0 lead after two innings and toppled Blythewood 5-1 in non-region game at Blythewood Friday night.

Bartow Keller led Fort Mill's attack with three hits. Justin Kerosetz added a pair of hits and drove in one run.



J. T. Marr also had two hits for Fort Mill.

Mikey Tepper picked up the win. He pitched a complete game and struck out seven.

Fort Mill is 10-4 overall on the year.

2018 Wheels tournament schedule

The Wheels Baseball Invitational gets underway Wednesday, April 4 at South Pointe and Northwestern. Two five-team pools play four round robin games, with the winner of each pool advancing to Saturday's championship game.

Wednesday

Northwestern: Charlotte Stampede vs. Gaffney, 1:30 p.m.; Northwestern vs. Chaarlotte Stampede, 4:15 p.m.; Indian Land vs. Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.

South Pointe: Carolina Royals vs. Georgia Premier Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Georgia Premier Academy vs. Fort Mill, 4:15 p.m.; Midland Valley vs. South Pointe, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Northwestern: Charlotte Stampede vs. Woodrow Wilson, 10:45 a.m.; Woodrow Wilson vs. Gaffney, 1:30 p.m.; Gaffney vs. Northwestern, 4:15 p.m.; Northwestern vs. Indian Land, 7 p.m.

South Pointe: Georgia Premier Academy vs. Midland Valley, 10:45 a.m.; Midland Valley vs. Carolina Royals, 1:30 p.m.; South Pointe vs. Carolina Royals, 4:15 p.m.; Fort MIll vs. South Pointe, 7 p.m.

Friday

Northwestern: Woodrow Wilson vs. Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.; Gaffney vs. Indian Land, 4:15 p.m.; Indian Land vs. Charlotte Stampede, 7 p.m.

South Pointe: Carolina Royals vs. Fort Mill, 1:30 p.m.; Fort Mill vs. Midland Valley, 4:15 p.m.; South Pointe vs. Georgia Premier Acadmey, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Northwestern: Championship game, 12 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Blue Ridge sweeps York

Blue Ridge swept a non-region doubleheader from York Saturday afternoon at York.

In the opening game Blue Ridge scored three runs in fourth inning to take a 7-3 lead and went on from there to pick up an 11-2 win. In the second contest Blue Ridge tallied four times in the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead and register a 10-4 victory.

York is 11-7 overall on the year.

Nation Ford 15, Clover 4

Nation Ford scored nine runs in the fourth inning and routed Clover 15-4 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Friday night.

Carly Gardner led Nation Ford with three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Katie Stahl added a pair of hits to the winning attack. Madison Arnold got one hit and drove in three runs. Tiffany Domingue led Clover with three hits, including a triple.

Arnold pitched a complete game and picked up the win. She struck out three. Gracie McSwain took the loss for Clover.

Nation Ford is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in region play. Clover is 4-7 in all games and 4-2 in the region.

Seneca 11, Chester 2

Seneca defeated Chester 11-2 in a non-region game at Chester Friday afternoon.

Chester is 4-4 overall on the year.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Nation Ford 11, Greenville 8

Nation Ford established a 5-3 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Greenville 11-8 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Saturday afternoon.

Nation Ford is 7-5 on the year.

BOYS' TENNIS

Fort Mill 6, Northwestern 0

Fort Mill won five singles and one doubles and defeated Northwestern 6-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Thursday afternoon.

Zach Dodson got Fort Mill started with a win in the number one singles. Trey Robertson (No. 2) and Charlie Lynch (No. 3) followed with wins and Fort Mill was in front 3-0.

Matt Sanford (No. 4) and Stephen Murri (No. 5) completed the sweep of the singles matches for Fort Mill, and Ethan Barger and Taylor Bogucki finished the match with a win in the number two doubles.

Fort Mill is 6-1 on the year.

Lancaster 6, York 0

Lancaster won five singles and one doubles and topped York 6-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Thursday afternoon.

Lancaster won the number one singles by forfeit, and when Connor Palmeri and Jacob Hudson won at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, Lancaster led 3-0. Zack Onisick claimed a win at No. 4 and Connor Parman completed the singles sweep with a win at No. 5.

Brennan McKinney and Jakob Sapp team up for a win in the number two doubles.

TRACK

York sweeps Gaffney

York defeated Gaffney in a non-region meet at York Thursday afternoon.

York won the girls meet 108-16, and claimed the boys event 112-19.

Alasia Smith, Breayah Taylor and Diamond Worthy were double winners for York in the girls' division. Smith won the 100m Hurdles and the Triple Jump. Taylor was the top finisher in the 100m and 200m, and Worthy was the best in the Discus and Shot Put.

Ronea Taylor (400m), Dewondra Williams (400m Hurdles), Lauren Childers (800m), Autumn Berry (High Jump), Victoria Burgess (Pole Vault), and Keirsten McFadden (Long Jump) were also winners for York.

Two of York's girls relay teams also won. The 4x800m relay team of Burgess, Itzel Castro, Lauren Childers, and Anna Childers was first as was the 4x400m relay team of Burgess, Daisha Brown, Kali Smith, and Madison Cummings.

Tahj Reid-Stanley, Micah Gilpatric, Nate Poole, Ladaruis Allison, and Shamari Williams were double winners in the boys' divison for York. Reid-Stanley won the 100m and 200m, Gilpatric was first in the 1600m and 3200m. Poole got first place in the 400m Hurdles and Long Jump, Allison was the best in the Triple Jump and High Jump, and Williams finished first in the Discus and Shot Put. Parker Mumaw won the 800m for York.

The York boys won all three of the relay events. The 4x800 relay team of Mumow, Gilpatric, Brannon Burns, and Cade Brandon finished first first. The 4x100m relay team of Reid-Stanley, Kamerron Love, Omari Mitchell, and Stephen Oglesby also was first. York completed the sweep of the relay events with a win by the 4x400m relay team of Mitchell, Ahmad Hinton, Zion Walker, and Joseph Milton.