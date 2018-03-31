Michigan players participate in a drill during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Michigan and Loyola, Villanova and Kansas meet in Final Four

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 11:18 AM

SAN ANTONIO

It's game day at the Final Four in San Antonio.

Saturday night features two NCAA Tournament semifinals at the Alamodome. The first is West Region champion and third-seeded Michigan against South Region champion and 11-seed Loyola-Chicago. Both teams have had wins during this tournament with last-moment shots.

The second is a battle of No. 1 seeds between East champion Villanova and Midwest champion Kansas. They've both played at a high level all year and entered March Madness as popular picks to win it all.

All four teams are past national champions. The Wildcats are pursuing a second national title in three seasons. The Jayhawks are trying for their first title since winning one in San Antonio in 2008.

Michigan won the title in 1989, while Loyola-Chicago won it in 1963.

The winners of the games Saturday will meet Monday night for the title.

