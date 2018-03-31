Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Huddersfield at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Huddersfield at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, March 31, 2018. PA via AP Owen Humphreys
Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Huddersfield at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, March 31, 2018. PA via AP Owen Humphreys

Sports

Perez pushes Newcastle closer to Premier League safety

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 12:42 PM

NEWCASTLE, England

Ayoze Perez fired Newcastle to the brink of Premier League safety with his fifth goal of the season securing a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Spaniard slid home Kenedy's 80th-minute cross to break the deadlock on a tense afternoon at St. James' Park, much to the relief of the bulk of a crowd of 52,261.

Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie had earlier passed up good opportunities to give their side the lead, but on a day when loan signing Islam Slimani belatedly made his debut as a substitute, the drama came amid a tense conclusion.

The Magpies eased themselves seven points clear of the drop zone, leaving the visitors four points behind in the pursuit of a second season in the Premier League.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  