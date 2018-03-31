Russian soccer mourns fire dead with silent halves

Spartak Moscow's fans hold handmade posters reading 'March 25, 2018, mourn, remember, Kemerovo' during the Russian premier league soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Tosno at the Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russian soccer teams played in near silence on Saturday as the country mourned 64 people killed in a shopping mall fire. Fan groups across the country agreed not to sing for the first halves of their league games as a mark of respect after Sunday's fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo shook the nation. Ivan Vodopianov AP Photo