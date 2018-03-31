Michigan ends Loyola-Chicago's magical run in Final Four. Social media reacts

America's Sweethearts finally met their match in the Final Four Saturday.
Up 10 points and looking good against Michigan, Loyola-Chicago struggled to close out the game and Michigan, more used to playing in these types of big moments, took advantage.
The Wolverines rallied to win 69-57 and advance to Monday's national championship game against either Kansas or Villanova.
Michigan was dominant in the final moments. Sister Jean left early.
Never miss a local story.
Social media reacted quickly.
Early in the game, Loyola had a really hard time scoring, going more than seven minutes without a made basket. But Michigan didn't take advantage. With 9:19 left, Michigan led 12-10 in the first half.
And by halftime, Loyola had a lead and had some folks, including an NBA Hall of Famer, seriously believing in the upset
With two college powerhouses, Villanova and Kansas, waiting for Saturday's second semifinal, some fans felt like they were going back to their high school days.
Sister Jean has been the talk of the tournament and one Michigan fan wanted everyone to know the Wolverines had their own magical mascot (we just found this funny).
Comments