Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, is congratulated by Kole Calhoun 56) after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game on Saturday, March 31, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. Trout scored on a single by Albert Pujols.
Trout, Cozart each drive in 2 as Angels top A's, 8-3

By GIDEON RUBIN Associated Press

March 31, 2018 07:45 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Mike Trout had three hits and two RBIs, Zack Cozart also drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-3 on Saturday.

Los Angeles finished with 12 hits. Albert Pujols had two hits and two RBIs, and No. 9 batter Rene Rivera had two hits and scored two runs.

Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker (1-0) gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four while improving to 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his last seven starts against Oakland.

