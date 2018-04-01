Warriors' Kerr questioned about not attending Clark rally

Former NBA player Matt Barnes holds Cairo, one of the sons of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, as he speaks at a rally aimed at ensuring Clark's memory and calling for police reform, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The gathering comes nearly two weeks after Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by two Sacramento police officers. Barnes, a Sacramento native, who organized the event, announced he was starting a college scholarship fund for Clark's two sons and the children of parents killed by police nationwide. At left, the Rev. Shane Harris holds Clark's other son, Aiden. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo