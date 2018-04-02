Masters, Trivia Quiz

How well do your know the Masters? Try this quiz:
1. Which former British Open champion never broke par at the Masters?
a.) John Daly
b.) Bobby Jones
Never miss a local story.
c.) Bill Rogers
___
2. Who won the first Masters?
a.) Gene Sarazen
b.) Byron Nelson
c.) Horton Smith
___
3. After which flower did Sergio Garcia and his wife name their daughter?
a.) Golden Bell
b.) Camellia
c.) Azalea
___
4. Which player has won the most green jackets?
a.) Jack Nicklaus
b.) Arnold Palmer
c.) Tiger Woods
___
5. Name the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters?
a.) Gene Sarazen
b.) Gary Player
c.) Ben Hogan
___
6. Name the first player to win the Masters in a sudden-death playoff.
a.) Fuzzy Zoeller
b.) Nick Faldo
c.) Ian Woosnam
___
7. Who was the only player to lose the Masters in a playoff twice?
a.) Chris DiMarco
b.) Ben Hogan
c.) Greg Norman
___
8. Which player recorded the highest score on the par-3 12th hole at the Masters?
a.) Tommy Nakajima
b.) Tom Weiskopf
c.) Jordan Spieth
___
9. Who was the first player to shoot 63 at the Masters?
a.) Nick Price
b.) Greg Norman
c.) Arnold Palmer
___
10. Who was the oldest Masters champion?
a.) Raymond Floyd
b.) Jack Nicklaus
c.) Angel Cabrera
___
11. Name the only player to finish runner-up to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in the Masters?
a.) Greg Norman
b.) Tom Kite
c.) Mark O'Meara
___
12. What did Tiger Woods shoot on the opening 9 holes the year he won the Masters by 12 shots?
a.) 30
b.) 36
c.) 40
___
13. Who has finished runner-up at the Masters the most times without ever winning?
a.) Tom Kite
b.) Johnny Miller
c.) Tom Weiskopf
___
14. Name the first left-handed Masters champion.
a.) Phil Mickelson
b.) Mike Weir
c.) Bob Charles
___
15. On which hold did Gene Sarazen make albatross in the "shot heard 'round the world" in 1935?
a.) No. 13
b.) No. 15
c.) No. 18
___
16. Who was the first player to birdie the last two holes to win the Masters by one shot?
a.) Craig Wood
b.) Arnold Palmer
c.) Sandy Lyle
___
17. Who shot the lowest final round to win the Masters?
a.) Jack Nicklaus
b.) Jack Burke Jr.
c.) Gary Player
___
18. Who is the only Masters champion to win in a sudden-death playoff with a bogey?
a.) Nick Faldo
b.) Mike Weir
c.) Adam Scott
___
ANSWERS
1. b
2. c
3. c
4. a
5. a
6. a
7. b
8. b
9. a
10. b
11. b
12. c
13. c
14. b
15. b
16. b
17. c
18. b
Comments