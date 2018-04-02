Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton walks to the dugout after completing the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Houston.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton walks to the dugout after completing the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith AP Photo
Morton, Gonzalez help Astros over Orioles 6-1

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

April 02, 2018 10:36 PM

HOUSTON

Charlie Morton pitched six scoreless innings, Marwin Gonzalez homered and the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Monday night in their home opener after winning their first World Series title last year.

Morton (1-0) allowed three hits and struck out six. The right-hander picked up where he left off after getting the final 12 outs in Game 7 against the Dodgers on a night when the Astros unveiled their championship banner.

Brad Peacock pitched a perfect seventh and Will Harris allowed one hit in the eighth before Collin McHugh took over. The starter-turned-reliever allowed a homer to Trey Mancini and a double to Colby Rasmus before retiring the last three batters.

