Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb scores the tying run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 15th inning of a baseball game off a base hit by teammate Nick Ahmed Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 8-7. Matt York AP Photo

Sports

D-backs place 3B Lamb on DL with shoulder injury

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 09:20 PM

PHOENIX

The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed third baseman Jake Lamb on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.

Lamb sprained his left AC joint when he made a diving catch of a line drive in foul territory in the ninth inning of Arizona's 8-7, 15-inning victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He stayed in the 5-hour, 45-minute game, singled in the 15th inning early Tuesday morning and scored the tying run with a head-first slide, in obvious pain afterward.

To take Lamb's place on the roster, Arizona recalled right-hander reliever Matt Koch from Triple-A Reno. Koch has made eight appearances, two starts, with the Diamondbacks the last two seasons, going 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA. Koch provides help to a depleted bullpen since all seven relievers appeared in the series-opening win over the Dodgers.

