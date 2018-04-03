South Carolina Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston breaks down his team's 11-3 loss to UNC on Tuesday night. USC led North Carolina 3-1 before allowing 10 unanswered runs. Ben Breiner
Watch: South Carolina's Mark Kingston gets hit with a ball mid-interview and keeps going

By Ben Breiner

April 03, 2018 09:35 PM

Turns out, in addition all his coaching skills, South Carolina baseball got something else in Mark Kingston.

A little toughness.

Kingston was in the midst of an in-game interview with SEC Network during Tuesday’s non-conference game against North Carolina in Charlotte's BB&T Park when he took a ball off the chest.

In his words: "I’m gonna be a pro about it and keep going."

The Gamecocks came into Tuesday at 17-11 with a slew of close losses.

On Wednesday he explained exactly what happened.

"I believe it was a wild throw from our bullpen that went all the way down to the opposite end of our dugout," Kingston said. "The bat handler, a 16 or 17 year old kid as far as I can tell, was trying to throw it back to our bullpen, was obviously trying to impress the South Carolina dugout with how hard he was going to throw it, and with that velocity, he lost some of his control, I guess you could say, and it hit me square. So I had the opportunity to show our team how you handle that situation. That's what happened.

"I'm doing alright. That seemed to be a pretty popular video last night, so any pub is good pub."

At the very least, he impressed his players.

"I didn't see it during the game," catcher Hunter Taylor said. "I saw it after, and he wore it like a champ. That says a lot about him right there. He took it like a champ."

