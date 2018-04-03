New York Yankee' Didi Gregorius smiles and shrugs after hitting an eighth-inning, two-run single in a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Gregorius had hit two three-run home runs earlier in the game.
Sports

Gregorius powers Yankees past Rays 11-4

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 09:43 PM

NEW YORK

Didi Gregorius hit a pair of three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-4 on Tuesday in Aaron Boone's chilly first home opener as manager.

Gregorius had four hits and walked, setting a major league record for RBIs by a player in a home opener. He also set a Yankees record for RBIs by a shortstop.

He doubled and scored in the second, and his first homer put the Yankees ahead 4-1 in the third against Chris Archer. After New York's bullpen wasted a three-run lead for the second straight game, Gregorius drove an 0-2 pitch from Austin Pruitt (1-1) into the second deck in the seventh. He blooped an opposite-field two-run single to left in the eighth.

New York improved to 3-2 under Boone, who took over when Joe Girardi was fired. Tommy Kahnle (1-0) got the win.

Tampa Bay has lost four straight since beating Boston in its opener.

MARINERS 6, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a two-run single, helping the Mariners spoil the Giants' home opener.

Seattle's Marco Gonzales (1-0) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Edwin Diaz got three outs for his third save.

Joe Panik hit a solo homer and Evan Longoria added a two-run shot for the Giants, the first with his new team.

Ty Blach (1-1), filling in for injured San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner, was done after 4 1/3 innings having allowed 10 hits and six runs.

The crowd of 40,901 marked the lowest for a Giants home opener in the 19-year ballpark's history.

ROYALS 1, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Junis took a shutout into the eighth inning, and Kansas City earned its first victory of the season.

On a chilly, rainy day — with snow a possibility on Wednesday — the Tigers and Royals breezed through nine innings in 2 hours, 17 minutes. Jorge Soler, who still doesn't have a major league hit since July 2, drove in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the second.

Junis (1-0) allowed three hits in seven-plus innings. Kelvin Herrera struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.

Matthew Boyd (0-1) was sharp for the Tigers, allowing a run and four hits in six innings.

