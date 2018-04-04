Stanley Cup saying goodbye to names like Richard, Hull, Howe

National Hockey League's Mike Bolt, who is a keeper of the Stanley Cup when it travels, points out Gordon "Gordie" Howe's name on the team engraving of the 1954-1955 Detroit Red Wings in Boston, Monday, April 2, 2018. The names of Hockey Hall of Famers like Bobby Hull, Maurice "Rocket" Richard and Howe will be removed from the Stanley Cup to make room for the next generation of champions. When a new layer is added to the 126-year-old trophy, the championship teams from 1954-65 will need to be removed so the trophy doesn't grow too big to travel. Charles Krupa AP Photo