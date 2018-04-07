Tigers Woods fell to four over par during the second for the 2018 Masters tournament on Friday April 6, 2018, in Augusta, GA. Gavin McIntyre
Tigers Woods fell to four over par during the second for the 2018 Masters tournament on Friday April 6, 2018, in Augusta, GA. Gavin McIntyre

Sports

2018 Masters update: Augusta National at players' mercy at the moment

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

April 07, 2018 02:39 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga.

As midway leader Patrick Reed made the turn Saturday in the third round of the 82nd Masters, the story was the players behind him. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm all are 5-under par so far on their rounds today and in at least a tie for fourth. Tommy Fleetwood is 7-under for the day and tied for third at 7-under for the tournament.

McIlroy holed a chip shot on the eighth hole to move to 9-under, all alone in second place and one shot behind Reed. Fleetwood and Fowler were tied for third.

Columbia native Dustin Johnson narrowly missed a birdie putt on No. 10 and sits tied for eighth at 5-under. Johnson is 2-under for his round on a day when the rains widely forecast for the course barely showed up. It rained briefly in the morning at Augusta National but play has not been delayed by the weather.

Best photos from a pivotal day at the Masters in Augusta, GA. Tim Dominick

How to watch on TV

Television: Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS Sports); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Free live Masters stream

Watch the Masters online at www.masters.com. Live video channels from Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group.

Estimated times — Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; Nos. 15 and 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and featured group from 12:30 p.m. to completion of play on Saturday and Sunday. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports' weekend coverage. Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are one of the Masters featured groups available online.

Saturday Masters tee times

a = amateur

10 a.m. — Paul Casey

10:10 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10:20 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

10:30 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

10:40 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter

10:50 a.m. — Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau

11 a.m. — a-Doug Ghim, Bernhard Langer

11:10 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Si Woo Kim

11:20 a.m. — Brian Harman, Daniel Berger

11:30 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

11:40 a.m. — Branden Grace, Jason Day

11:50 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Kyle Stanley

12 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

12:10 p.m. — Satoshi Kodaira, Fred Couples

12:30 p.m. — Rafael Cabrera Bello, Vijay Singh

12:40 p.m. — Haotong Li, Russell Henley

12:50 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin

1 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson

1:10 p.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Jimmy Walker

1:20 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm

1:30 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Cameron Smith

1:40 p.m. — Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

1:50 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen

2 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Tony Finau

2:10 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

2:20 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy

2:30 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman

  Comments  