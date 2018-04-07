2018 Masters update: Augusta National at players' mercy at the moment

As midway leader Patrick Reed made the turn Saturday in the third round of the 82nd Masters, the story was the players behind him. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm all are 5-under par so far on their rounds today and in at least a tie for fourth. Tommy Fleetwood is 7-under for the day and tied for third at 7-under for the tournament.
McIlroy holed a chip shot on the eighth hole to move to 9-under, all alone in second place and one shot behind Reed. Fleetwood and Fowler were tied for third.
Columbia native Dustin Johnson narrowly missed a birdie putt on No. 10 and sits tied for eighth at 5-under. Johnson is 2-under for his round on a day when the rains widely forecast for the course barely showed up. It rained briefly in the morning at Augusta National but play has not been delayed by the weather.
How to watch on TV
Television: Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS Sports); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Free live Masters stream
Watch the Masters online at www.masters.com. Live video channels from Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group.
Estimated times — Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; Nos. 15 and 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and featured group from 12:30 p.m. to completion of play on Saturday and Sunday. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports' weekend coverage. Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are one of the Masters featured groups available online.
Saturday Masters tee times
a = amateur
10 a.m. — Paul Casey
10:10 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
10:20 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
10:30 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele
10:40 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter
10:50 a.m. — Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau
11 a.m. — a-Doug Ghim, Bernhard Langer
11:10 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Si Woo Kim
11:20 a.m. — Brian Harman, Daniel Berger
11:30 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
11:40 a.m. — Branden Grace, Jason Day
11:50 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Kyle Stanley
12 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
12:10 p.m. — Satoshi Kodaira, Fred Couples
12:30 p.m. — Rafael Cabrera Bello, Vijay Singh
12:40 p.m. — Haotong Li, Russell Henley
12:50 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin
1 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson
1:10 p.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Jimmy Walker
1:20 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm
1:30 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Cameron Smith
1:40 p.m. — Justin Rose, Bubba Watson
1:50 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen
2 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
2:10 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
2:20 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy
2:30 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman
