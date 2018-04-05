Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez 11) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol
Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez 11) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol

Sports

Kuzma scores 30, Lakers beat Spurs 122-112 in overtime

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press

April 05, 2018 01:25 AM

LOS ANGELES

Kyle Kuzma scored six of his 30 points in overtime and the Los Angeles Lakers swept the three-game season series against the San Antonio Spurs with a 122-112 victory on Wednesday night.

Kuzma is the first rookie in NBA history with 1,200 points, 450 rebounds and 150 3-pointers in a season. He made a 3-pointer and a sky hook to start overtime and give the Lakers a lead they would not relinquish. Los Angeles outscored the Spurs 14-4 in the period.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points for the Spurs, who lost on back-to-back nights at Staples Center and are tied with Oklahoma City for fifth place in the Western Conference, a half-game behind Utah. The Spurs and Thunder both have three games remaining.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Channing Frye scored 19 points off the bench to help the Lakers break their three-game losing streak.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dejounte Murray scored 23 points and Pau Gasol had 11 points and 12 rebounds, but the Spurs lost their seventh straight on the road.

Josh Hart had a chance to win it in regulation for the Lakers, but his layup hit the back of the rim and went off the front as time expired.

The Spurs led 61-58 at halftime, paced by 14 points from Aldridge, and nine points and eight rebounds from Gasol.

Kuzma had 16 points for the Lakers in the first half, going 6 of 11 from the field. Caldwell-Pope added 10 points and five assists.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Rudy Gay had 14 points off the bench. . Manu Ginobili (rest) did not play. . San Antonio was swept by Los Angeles for the first time since 1997-98. . The Spurs' magic number to clinch their 21st consecutive playoff berth is two.

Lakers: G Lonzo Ball missed his fourth consecutive game because of a left knee contusion. . F Brandon Ingram remains in concussion protocol and missed his third straight game. . The Lakers set a single-season franchise record with 782 3-pointers, breaking the previous mark of 774 in 2013-14. . The Lakers wore their Minneapolis throwback uniforms.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Lakers: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

  Comments  