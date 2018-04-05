Rock-solid Montpellier fighting for Europe in French league

FILE - In this Jan.27, 2018 file photo, PSG's Neymar, left challenge with Montpellier's Pedro Felipe Teodosio Mendes during their French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. With only 26 goals conceded in 31 games, Montpellier has the league's second-best defense behind runaway Paris Saint-Germain and plenty to play for with seven games left this season. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo