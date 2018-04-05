Why was A'ja Wilson hanging out with Trae Young on the set of 'General Hospital'?

Seems like A'ja Wilson is working on a backup plan for when her basketball career ends.
The South Carolina women's basketball star spent some time Thursday on the set of the long-running soap opera "General Hospital," alongside fellow basketball star Trae Young, of Oklahoma, and ESPN analyst Jay Williams.
Wilson's visit was part of her stay in Los Angeles as a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, given to the national player of the year on both the men's and women's side. Young is a finalist for the men's award.
The Wooden Award will be presented Friday on ESPN2 as part of the ESPN College Basketball Awards. Wilson has already been named a Wooden All-American and swept through the national player of the year awards, garnering six honors, If she takes the Wooden Award, as she is widely expected to do, she will be South Carolina's first ever unanimous player of the year.
On Monday, Wilson will return to South Carolina for her final appearance as part of the program to be presented with the Naismith Trophy at Colonial Life Arena. On April 12, she will travel to New York City for the WNBA draft, where she is expected to be the No. 1 pick.
In the meantime, however, she's clearly enjoying her stay in L.A.
Comments