Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton declares for NBA draft

Alabama NCAA college basketball player Collin Sexton talks with the media about heading to the NBA during a press conference in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 6, 2018. Sexton announced his decision and says he plans to hire an agent. A projected lottery pick, he led Alabama to its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2012, thanks partly to a personal hot streak in the Southeastern Conference tournament. Alabama Media Group, Vasha Hunt AP Photo