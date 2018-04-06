Panthers' Thomas Davis, in emotional Twitter video, announces violation of NFL rules

Carolina Panthers veteran linebacker Thomas Davis announced on Twitter Friday night that the NFL has suspended him for four games because of a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
He will miss the first four games of the 2018 season.
Davis said the notice caught him by surprise.
“I've taken the same supplements for the last seven or eight years and never had any issues, been tested numerous times over the years while taking the same stuff. Unfortunately, this is some of the things that happen when you take supplements. I've never tested positive for steroids or HGH. This is not one of those situations.”
Davis added that the drug in question was an estrogen blocker that he says triggered the positive test.
“I can honestly tell you guys that my conscience is clear in this situation," he said. "And as bad as it hurts me to sit here and tell you guys this, I know it's going to hurt a lot of people that have looked up (to) and believed in Thomas Davis over the years.
"Just know that in no way — in no way — have I done anything intentionally to try to cheat this game.”
Davis, who had previously announced that 2018 would be his last season in a 14-year career, promised a return to help his teammates as soon as his suspension was served. He also hinted in the post that the coming year might not be his last after all.
Davis is the third Carolina defensive player in recent years to have been given a four-game suspension by the league for violating the performance-enhancing drug rules.
Defensive ends Wes Horton and Charles Johnson were suspended in 2015 and 2017, respectively.
