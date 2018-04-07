Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at the King Power stadium, Leicester, England. Saturday, April 7, 2018
Newcastle's EPL survival bid boosted by win at Leicester

The Associated Press

April 07, 2018 12:28 PM

LEICESTER, England

Newcastle took a giant leap toward Premier League survival with a 2-1 victory at Leicester on Saturday.

Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez scored to put Newcastle in control but Jamie Vardy reduced the deficit late on to set up a tense finale at the King Power Stadium.

Rafael Benitez's side held on though for a third straight win while Leicester's outside hopes of qualifying for the Europa League were dealt a severe blow and the 2016 Premier League champions are now without a home win since Jan. 20.

