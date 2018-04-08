Atlanta United beats Los Angeles FC 5-0 for 4th straight win

Miguel Almiron had two goals and one assist, helping Atlanta United beat Los Angeles FC 5-0 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory.
Atlanta United defender Chris McCann was shown a red card in the first minute, but referee Ted Unkel reduced the penalty to a yellow after video review.
Atlanta (4-0-1) then took the lead in the 17th minute when Julian Gressel punched home Almiron's low cross.
Gressel fed Josef Martinez with a cross in the 50th minute for a header that made it 2-0. It was Martinez's fifth goal of the season and his 24th in his first 25 games — an MLS record.
LAFC (2-2-0) conceded two penalties in the final 10 minutes, both converted by Almiron, and Joao Moutinho was sent off in the 92nd minute for his second yellow card. Romario Williams added another goal in the final minute of stoppage time.
FIRE 1, CREW 0
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic scored after pouncing on a defensive miscue in the 27th minute, sending Chicago to its first win.
Nikolic intercepted goalkeeper Zack Steffen's pass at the top of the penalty arc and slipped it back around Steffen for the goal. It was Nikolic's fourth of the season for the Fire (1-2-1).
Richard Sanchez had two saves to record his first clean sheet of the season.
The Crew (3-2-1) had shots hit off the crossbar in the 72nd and 76th minutes.
FC DALLAS 1, RAPIDS 1
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Cristian Colman's header tied it in the 89th minute and FC Dallas salvaged a draw against Colorado.
FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made a diving save of Johan Blomberg's shot in the 74th minute to keep the deficit at one, and Dallas (1-0-3) pressed forward in the final 15 minutes in search of the equalizer.
Mauro Diaz sent a 35-yard diagonal cross over the top of the Rapids' central defense and Colman headed it down to tie it at 1.
Joe Mason opened the scoring for Colorado (1-1-2) in the 62nd minute with a left-footed finish that deflected in off defender Reto Ziegler.
REAL SALT LAKE 2, WHITECAPS 1
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Luis Silva and Jefferson Savarino scored, helping Real Salt Lake to the victory.
Real Salt Lake (2-2-1) took the lead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Silva settled Brooks Lennon's cross in the middle of the area, spun back to his left and fired a left-footed shot that redirected in off defender Jakob Nerwinski.
In the 88th minute, Damir Kreilach played a through ball up the left side to Corey Baird, who crossed it back to Savarino for the tap-in.
Brek Shea closed the scoring for Vancouver (3-2-1) in the 92nd minute with a left-footed blast into the right corner.
UNION 1, EARTHQUAKES 1
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya tied it for Philadelphia in the 64th minute and the Union held on for the draw.
Bedoya found an open lane at the far post and got his head on the end of Fabrice-Jean Picault's cross for the tying goal. It was Bedoya's first of the season for the Union (1-1-2).
The Earthquakes (1-2-1) took the lead in the 37th minute when Danny Hoesen fed Magnus Eriksson at the top of the 18-yard box. Eriksson, with some open space in front of him, sent home a right-footed strike for his first career MLS goal.
