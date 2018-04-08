Winthrop ladies lacrosse team remains undefeated in Big South

The Winthrop’s women’s lacrosse team continued its roll Saturday afternoon at Radford despite quite the challenge from the Highlanders. The Eagles (10-3, 3-0 Big South) claimed a 12-9 victory in inclement conditions in the New River Valley, giving the club its ninth win in a row. Leading national scorer Nicole Beatson managed just three marks in the contest, though two of those goals came in fewer than 30 seconds in the second half, drawing the game level at that time.
The decision came on the heels of a 21-4 victory over Presbyterian Wednesday afternoon in Rock Hill. Beatson found the net five times against the Blue Hose, providing helpers on two additional Eagle scores.
Winthrop remains tied with High Point atop the Big South women’s lacrosse standings, with Campbell and Liberty a game off the pace at 2-1. The Eagles host the Camels Wednesday, then travel to Lynchburg to take on the Flames next Saturday afternoon.
Tennis winds down successful seasons
Winthrop's men continued their grip on first place in the conference Sunday, defeating Liberty in Lynchburg to win a battle of two of the top teams in the Big South. The Eagles' Gabriel Dias defeated Liberty's Alex Poynter, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, to take the court and the match for his club. The victory moved Winthrop to 10-7 (6-0 Big South).
The Big South doled out more awards to the women’s tennis team this past week, honoring two Eagle players. Lauren Proctor won the Big South Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honors for the second time this season, while Tayla Van Eck won the Big South Freshman of the Week award. Van Eck has emerged victorious in five of her last seven singles matches, and joined with Alisa Soloveva to help take the tiebreaking doubles point in a 4-3 victory at Charlotte Thursday. Proctor won in singles Thursday, while continuing her undefeated season with doubles partner Megan Kauffman to win their 16th straight match. The duo rose from 54th to 50th in the Oracle/ITA Division I Women’s National Doubles Rankings.
The women play their final Big South match Monday at 1 p.m. against Charleston Southern. A win over the Bucs would give the Eagles an undefeated finish in league play. Winthrop will be the top seed on the women’s side of the Big South tennis tournament.
Men’s tennis (9-7, 5-0 Big South) honored seniors Tremayne Mitchell and Josh Ryan Friday before its non-conference tilt with Charlotte. The 49ers claimed a 6-1 victory against the Eagles, with Mitchell’s 10th straight singles victory providing Winthrop’s point. The team’s 5-0 start in conference play represented its best in four seasons.
The women’s and men’s tournaments will both take place at the Rock Hill Tennis Center. The events will be contested April 16-20.
Eagle Club auction to take place Saturday
Winthrop will hold its 27th annual Eagle Club Scholarship Auction Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Winthrop Coliseum. The doors will open at 5:30, with a silent auction beginning at 6. Dinner will then be served, with the main auction to follow. Tickets can be purchased at 501auctions.com/eagleclubauction, or through Eagle Club Coordinator Taryn Moreno. Moreno can be reached by email at morenot@winthrop.edu or by phone at 803-323-3067.
Women’s golf to chase a links title
Winthrop’s women’s golf team will host the Big South Women’s Golf Championship April 13-15. The event will take place at the Patriot Golf Club in Ninety Six with the winner receiving the league’s qualifying berth into the NCAA women’s regionals. The Eagles finished sixth out of 16 schools in their final regular-season event, the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate, which concluded last Monday.
