What Clemson coaches want to see from QBs in spring game, how teams will be split

By Matt Connolly

April 12, 2018 09:14 AM

CLEMSON

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks during Clemson’s spring game on Saturday, and we now know how the position group will be divided up.

Senior Kelly Bryant will be on the same team as redshirt freshman Chase Brice, while sophomore Hunter Johnson and freshman Trevor Lawrence will be paired together, Tigers co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott announced after Wednesday’s practice.

Elliott and fellow co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott will be in charge of calling plays for one team, while quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will be the play caller for the other.

Elliott added that he is anxious to judge his quarterbacks in front of a crowd at Death Valley.

"It's huge. Those guys aren't going to be live, but now you add in some other elements,” Elliott said. “You got the crowd, distractions with the crowd, them working with guys they may not have gotten reps with because you're splitting up the teams and now you've got to have cohesion and chemistry with the offensive line so you're going to stress those guys as best as you can without actually having a game environment."

Bryant entered the spring as Clemson’s starting quarterback and remains the starter, but he has been pushed by former five-star recruits Lawrence and Johnson, as well as Brice.

Elliott has specific things he will be looking for from his signal callers during the spring game.

"First and foremost just the ability to manage the game,” he said. “Take what's there within the system and just see those guys with the coaches off the field and the crowd noise and different things we can add from a stress standpoint, just first and foremost being able to go out there and function on their own and put together drives and see who can lead their team."

TIGHT END STANDING OUT

Clemson tight end Garrett Williams has impressed throughout the spring, according to Elliott.

Williams missed all of last season after tearing his ACL last spring, but he is now fully healthy and appears to be playing the best football of his career.

Williams contributed primarily as a blocking tight end his first two years at Clemson but has done a nice job as a pass catcher this spring, according to Clemson’s coaching staff.

“His confidence is at an all time high and he's catching the ball, looking more fluid with his route running, so he's probably had the best spring of any of those guys,” Elliott said. “We're really, really happy for him and we knew he was the kind of guy that had the core makeup with the adversity, he was going to use it to make him better and he took that time not just to focus on rehabbing his knee but to improve every area of his game and we're seeing that as we've gone throughout the spring."

SPRING GAME ROSTERS ANNOUNCED

ORANGE ROSTER

1 Trayvon Mullen CB

3 Amari Rodgers WR

3 Xavier Thomas DL

5 Tee Higgins WR

5 Shaq Smith LB

6 Mike Jones Jr. LB

12 K’Von Wallace DB

15 Hunter Johnson QB

16 Trevor Lawrence QB

18 T.J. Chase WR

19 Tanner Muse S

20 LeAnthony Williams CB

21 Darien Rencher RB

22 Xavier Kelly DE

28 Tavien Feaster RB

30 Jalen Williams LB

31 Cole Renfrow TE

32 Kyle Cote S

35 Ty Thomason RB

36 Judah Davis LB

37 Austin Jackson S

39 Cameron Scott CB

44 Garrett Williams TE

45 Josh Jackson DB

45 Chris Register DE

47 James Skalski LB

48 Landon Holden LB

48 Will Spiers P

52 Austin Spence LS

53 Regan Upshaw LB

57 Tre Lamar LB

59 Gage Cervenka C

59 Jordan Williams DT

64 Pat Godfrey C

67 Albert Huggins DT

71 Jack Maddox LS

74 John Simpson OG

75 Mitch Hyatt OT

76 Sean Pollard OL

78 Chandler Reeves OT

79 Jackson Carman OL

82 Will Brown WR

83 Carter Groomes WR

84 Cannon Smith TE

88 Braden Galloway TE

90 Dexter Lawrence DT

92 Daniel Funderburk DT

92 Greg Huegel PK

94 Josh Belk DL

97 Nick Rowell DE

98 Steven Sawicki PK/P

99 Clelin Ferrell DE

WHITE ROSTER

1 Trevion Thompson WR

2 Kelly Bryant QB

2 Mark Fields CB

7 Chase Brice QB

7 Austin Bryant DE

8 A.J. Terrell CB

9 Brian Dawkins Jr. CB

9 Travis Etienne RB

10 Derion Kendrick WR

10 Baylon Spector LB

11 Isaiah Simmons S

13 K.J. Henry DL

13 Hunter Renfrow WR

14 Denzel Johnson S

14 Diondre Overton WR

16 Will Swinney WR

17 Cornell Powell WR

24 Nolan Turner S

25 J.C. Chalk TE

26 Adam Choice RB

32 Sylvester Mayers RB

33 J.D. Davis LB

34 Kendall Joseph LB

35 Justin Foster DE

37 Ryan Mac Lain RB

38 Elijah Turner S

40 Hall Morton S

41 Alex Spence PK

42 Christian Wilkins DL

43 Chad Smith LB

44 Nyles Pinckney DT

47 Peter Cote S

49 Richard Yeargin DE

50 Justin Falcinelli C

52 Matthew King LB

54 Logan Rudolph DE

56 Luke Price LB

58 Patrick Phibbs LS

62 Cade Stewart OL

65 Matt Bockhorst OG

68 Noah DeHond OT

70 Seth Penner OG

72 Blake Vinson OT

73 Tremayne Anchrum OT

77 Zach Giella OL

80 Milan Richard TE

88 Braden Galloway TE

91 Darnell Jefferies DL

94 Jacob Edwards DE

95 James Edwards DE

97 Carson King P

