FINA visits Atlanta as part of 2026 World Cup evaluation

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, MetLife Stadium is viewed during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, N.J. FIFA inspectors begin evaluating Mexico’s suitability to stage World Cup matches in 2026 on Monday, April 9, 2018, after a study commissioned for the North American bid highlighted concerns about violent attacks on female fans, human rights activists and reporters in the country. Mexico City is the first stop on a five-day trip by the FIFA task force, which also will visit Atlanta, Toronto and the New York metropolitan area, where the bid committee proposed the 2026 final be held at the East Rutherford stadium. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo