'Oh, my goodness!' A'ja ecstatic over draft night congrats from favorite NBA player

A'ja Wilson is the University of South Carolina's newest No. 1 draft pick, selected Thursday by the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.
Among those to congratulate her on her big night? NBA star Blake Griffin, who delivered a video message to Wilson.
"Congratulations on being drafted," he said to Wilson as she watched on a tablet. "It's been very fun to watch your college career and to see you go to the next level. I can't wait to see what you do in the league. You're going to dominate for a long, long time. Again, congrats and I'll be watching.
Her reaction?
"Oh, my goodness, what?!"
And she watched it a second time.
Wilson first met Griffin in 2015, even then considering him her favorite NBA player. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2009 and traded to the Detroit Pistons earlier this season.
USC's other two No. 1 draft picks were in football: George Rogers was selected No. 1 in 1981 by the New Orleans Saints, and Jadeveon Clowney was drafted first in 2015 by the Houston Texans.
