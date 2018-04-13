5 storylines for Clemson's spring game, plus how to watch

Clemson is holding its spring game on Saturday April 14, 2018, at Death Valley. Here are five storylines to watch, plus how to watch on TV and online:
Trevor Lawrence debuts
The Clemson quarterback and top overall recruit for the class of 2018 will be playing in front of a crowd at Death Valley for the first time. Coaches have raved this spring about Lawrence’s ability to adjust to the college level, as well as his arm strength. He will have an opportunity to show off both on Saturday.
Amari Rodgers looks to impress
The sophomore receiver has been making plays throughout spring practice as he vies for a starting role. Rodgers was the talk of fall practice last year and has a chance for a much bigger role in 2018.
Slimmer Tavien Feaster
Clemson’s starting running back last season has lost a few pounds this spring in an effort to gain speed. Travis Etienne is also vying for the starting spot, but Feaster has a chance Saturday to show that he should remain the lead back.
Secondary depth
Clemson lost a pair of starters from last year’s secondary, and Brent Venables has been hard on the unit all spring. It will be interesting to see which players stand out in the spring game as the Tigers look to add depth behind Trayvon Mullen, Mark Fields, Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace.
Streeter calling plays
Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott are on the Orange team, leaving Brandon Streeter to call plays for the White team. If Elliott or Scott move on to a head coaching job in the near future, Streeter would be a logical choice to be promoted. He has experience as an offensive coordinator.
HOW TO WATCH
Clemson’s spring game will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will also be streamed on Watch ESPN.
Comments