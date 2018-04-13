Trainer Freddie Roach "hurt" after split from Manny Pacquiao

FILE - In this May 2, 2015, file photo, trainer Freddie Roach, left, listens as Manny Pacquiao answers reporter questions during a news conference following Pacquiao's welterweight title fight in Las Vegas. Pacquiao and Roach say their 16-year partnership has ended. Pacquiao disclosed his decision Friday, April 13, 2018, in the final sentence of a news release detailing his plans for his upcoming fight against Lucas Matthysse. John Locher, File AP Photo