Los Angeles FC's Jordan Harvey, front, jumps to try and kick the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Techera, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, April 13, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canadian Press via AP Darryl Dyck

Los Angeles FC beats Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0

The Associated Press

April 14, 2018 12:11 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi scored in the second half and expansion Los Angeles FC beat Vancouver 2-0 on Friday night to end the Whitecaps' 11-game Major League Soccer home unbeaten streak.

Marco Urena assisted on both goals to help Los Angeles (3-2-0) end a two-game losing streak.

The defeat, before a crowd of 22,120 at BC Place Stadium, marked the first time in over a year Vancouver lost back-to-back games. The Whitecaps (3-3-1) were beaten 2-1 on the road to Real Salt Lake last Saturday.

Vela opened the scoring in the 59th minute. Left alone in the box, the shifty forward was fed the ball by Urena and launched a rainbow shot that arched into the top right-hand corner of the net. That broke LAFC's scoreless streak of 202 minutes.

Rossi took advantage of some poor Whitecaps clearing attempts to score in the 70th minute. Vela and Rossi have four goals this season.

The Whitecaps played without striker Kei Kamara, who suffered an injury during training Thursday. He was replaced by Erik Hurtado.

